Paris Police Report Wednesday (Jun 10)

Cyle Eliah Dalton

Paris Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 100-block of Lamar Tuesday night at 10:29. The driver sped up and tried to elude the officer. After a short chase, the vehicle wrecked out in the 600-block of Clarksville St. Officers arrested the driver, Cyle Eliah Dalton, 26, of Paris, for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 300-block of SE 16th Tuesday morning at 8:26 where the owner of a 2015 Brown Chrysler mini-van reported it stolen. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police spoke with a victim about fraud at 5:50 Tuesday evening in the lobby of the Police Department. Reportedly, a known suspect had obtained the victim’s debit card information and used it several times. The incidents are under investigation.

At 3:44 Wednesday morning, Paris Police responded to an assault in the 3100-block of Clarksville. A 20-year-old female victim reported that the father of her children had choked her during an argument. The suspect had left the scene before she called the police. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested one person on Tuesday (Jun 9).