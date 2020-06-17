Paris Police Report Wednesday (Jun 17)

Courtney Leigh Squires

Officers arrested Courtney Leigh Squires, 33, of Paris, in the 100-block of Pine Bluff St at 9:02 Tuesday morning. Squires had a felony bond surrender warrant and two misdemeanor warrants. She was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

At 6:19 Tuesday morning, Paris Police were dispatched to a shooting complaint that had occurred in the 3700-block of Lamar Ave. The victim said that at about 1:30 Tuesday morning, they talked to a friend on a parking lot when her ex-boyfriend approached them. He attempted to start an altercation, so she and the friend left the scene. As they were driving away, the ex-boyfriend produced a pistol and started shooting at the leaving vehicle. The ex-boyfriend then chased the victims into the county. There were no injuries in the incident, and the investigation continues.

Steven Daniel Schulte

Tuesday morning at 11:16, Paris Police responded to a forgery in progress in the 3100-block of NE Loop 286. They arrested Steven Daniel Schulte, 29, of Mabank, Texas, when the investigation found that he had several documents of identifications and had attempted to pass a forged check. The officers contacted the owner of the check, and he said that Schulte did not have permission to possess or use them. Schulte was charged with fraud by use or possession of identifying information of an older adult along with two counts of forgery of a financial instrument. Schulte is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 10-block of NE 2nd St at 4:36 Tuesday afternoon. Someone had entered the building by an unknown means and had damaged some personal property. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested four people Tuesday (Jun 16).