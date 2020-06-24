" /> Paris Police Report Wednesday (Jun 24) – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police Report Wednesday (Jun 24)

1 hour ago

Isaac Junior Hearn

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 400-block of Grand Ave at 1:01 Wednesday morning. Officers detained a male and female. Allegedly, during an altercation, the male, identified as Isaac Junior Hearn, 35, had choked the 27-year-old female. Offices arrested Hearn and charged him with assault of a family member by impeding breath, booked, and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 103 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday (Jun 23).

