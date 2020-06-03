" /> Paris Police Report Wednesday (Jun 3) – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Access Financial Group
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Paris Police Report Wednesday (Jun 3)

4 mins ago

Roy Dennis Lee

Paris Police responded to the 1300-block of Clement Rd at 12:53 Tuesday afternoon about a disturbance. The victim reported that the suspect had fled the scene in a gray SUV, which officers located and attempted to stop. It sped away and was found a few minutes later in the 1800-block of W. Henderson St. The driver gave the officers a false name. It turned out he was Roy Dennis Lee, 29, of Paris, arrested and charged with continuous violence against the family, due to previous arrests, fleeing from a police officer, and failure to identify by giving a false name. Lee is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 93 calls for service and arrested five people on Tuesday (Jun 2).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     