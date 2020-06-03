Paris Police Report Wednesday (Jun 3)

Roy Dennis Lee

Paris Police responded to the 1300-block of Clement Rd at 12:53 Tuesday afternoon about a disturbance. The victim reported that the suspect had fled the scene in a gray SUV, which officers located and attempted to stop. It sped away and was found a few minutes later in the 1800-block of W. Henderson St. The driver gave the officers a false name. It turned out he was Roy Dennis Lee, 29, of Paris, arrested and charged with continuous violence against the family, due to previous arrests, fleeing from a police officer, and failure to identify by giving a false name. Lee is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 93 calls for service and arrested five people on Tuesday (Jun 2).