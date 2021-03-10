Paris Police Report Wednesday (Mar 10)

Ronnie Joe Beard

Paris Police arrested Ronnie Joe Beard, 64, of Paris at 11:01 Tuesday morning on a U.S. Federal warrant charging him with a prohibited person’s possession of a firearm. They later placed Beard in the Lamar County Jail.

Jasmine Jacqual Cooper

Officers arrested Jasmine Jacqual Cooper, 30, of Paris, at 1:30 pm Tuesday in the 4300-block of Bonham on a Lamar County felony indictment warrant charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They placed Cooper in the Lamar County Jail.

Natashia Nicole Hernandez

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of E. Hickory Tuesday morning at 10:28 for a defective tail light. The officer smelled marijuana emitting, and the driver gave consent to search the vehicle. The officer located a small amount of marijuana and a vape cartridge that contained THC oil. The driver, Natashia Nicole Hernandez, 38, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. They placed her in Lamar County Jail.

Juston Keith Hartgroves

Tuesday night at 10:36, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of Pine Bluff for a defective tail light. The driver, Juston Keith Hartgroves, 34, of Blossom, had possession of methamphetamine. Officers arrested Hartgroves, and a passenger was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia. They placed Hartgroves in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 67 calls for service and arrested seven people on Tuesday (Mar 9).