Paris Police Report Wednesday (Mar 17)

Kemonte Gordon

Officers located a vehicle the owner had reported stolen on Mach 13 from an address on Fitzhugh St. The defendant had “Borrowed” the car and failed to return it as agreed. A friend spotted it, and officers with the patrol division assisted a local Auto Theft Detective in stopping the vehicle in the 1500-block of W. Maple. The driver, Kemonte Gordon, was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention in a Vehicle, and Theft with Prior convictions. He was transported to the PD, booked, and then taken to Lamar County Jail.

Officers received a report of a theft of property that had occurred in the 2100-block of W. Cherry St. The victim advised officers that a tenant of the property had stolen numerous items from a detached shed that they did not have permission to enter. The investigating officer recovered part of the property. The incident is still under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 100 calls for service and arrested two people on Tuesday (Mar 17).