Paris Police Report Wednesday (Mar 24)

Cassandra Leigh Walker

Paris Police arrested Cassandra Leigh Walker, 28, of Paris, in the 400-block of Grand Ave on a felony Lamar County motion to revoke probation warrant. Walker is currently on probation for a credit card abuse conviction. During the arrest, Walker had possession of methamphetamine and gave a false name. She was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and fail to identify as a fugitive. Officers transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Crystal Gail Johnson

Crystal Gail Johnson, 38, of Powderly, was arrested in the 4300-block of Bonham St at 1:32 Tuesday afternoon on a felony motion to revoke probation warrant on an abandon or endanger a child by criminal negligence conviction. They later transferred Johnson to the Lamar County Jail.

Jasmine Nicole Woods

Tuesday afternoon at 3:14, Officers arrested Jasmine Nicole Woods, 31, of Paris, at her residence on a felony motion to revoke probation warrant. Woods is on probation for two counts of injury to a child or elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury convictions. They transferred Woods to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested six people on Tuesday (Mar 23).