Paris Police Report Wednesday (Mar 31)

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 3700-block of Lamar Ave at 12:26 Tuesday afternoon. Reportedly, during an e-mail conversation about payment on an account, someone hacked into the e-mail and changed a bank account number. The hacker withdrew over $80,000 from the specified bank account. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police spoke with a theft victim in the 1800-block of Polk St. at 1:09 Wednesday morning. The victim reported that someone had stolen multiple items from their shed and yard over time. The victim said that they were not living at the residence. They did come by on occasion and check on the house. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 72 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday (Mar 30).