Paris Police Report Wednesday (Sep 16)

David Brown

Paris Police responded to an assault call in the 3200-block of Clarksville Street. The 38-year-old victim advised them that his stepfather, David Brown, had stabbed him. The complainant said that an argument over missing medications began, and then the two began to a fistfight until Brown allegedly stabbed him. The officer observed injuries consistent with the victim’s story and blood on his clothing from the wounds and arrested Brown and transported him to jail.

Paris Police responded to 99 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday (Sep 15).