Paris Police Report Wednesday (Sep 2)

2 hours ago

Reynaldo Cerros

Paris Police arrested Reynaldo Cerros, 22, of Detroit, Texas, Tuesday afternoon at 12:36 on a parole violation warrant. Officers arrested Cerros at the Paris District Parole Office in the 2600-block of N. Main, and they later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Gary Wayne Williams

At 1:05 Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police arrested Gary Wayne Williams, 54, at his residence in the 600-block of E. Price. Williams had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with the sexual performance of a child. He was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Justin Scott Blivens

Officers arrested Justin Scott Blivens, 40, of Paris, at 7:17 Tuesday evening in the 400-block of NE 35th. Blivens had an outstanding felony warrant out of Delta County, charging him with possession of a controlled substance and escape while arrested or confined. He is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday (Sep 1).

