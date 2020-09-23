Paris Police Report Wednesday (Sep 22)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 100-block of NE 15th Tuesday afternoon at 3:24. The victim reported that someone had forced their way through the front door and had stolen some sports memorabilia items. The incident is under investigation.

At 7:49 Tuesday evening, Paris Police responded to the 800-block of Cedar about another residence burglary. The victim reported that someone had entered the house through the unlocked front door and had stolen their child’s bicycle. The victim said that the burglary occurred while they were in another part of the residence. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested one person on Tuesday (Sep 22).