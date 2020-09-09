" /> Paris Police Report Wednesday (Sep 9) – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police Report Wednesday (Sep 9)

1 hour ago

Michael Earl Leffel

Paris Police arrested Michael Earl Leffel, 61, of Clarksville, at the Paris District Parole Office in the 2600-block of N. Main at 10:16 Tuesday morning. Leffel had an outstanding parole violation warrant, and they later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a firearm theft in the 900-block of E. Hickory Monday morning at 11:03. A possible known person had stolen a pistol from the victim, and the owner last saw it in his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

At 9:05 Monday night, Paris Police responded to a possible intoxicated driver, and they found the vehicle in a drive-thru in the 2400-block of N. Main. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana, and their search turned up several baggies of marijuana and Xanex that neither the driver nor passenger could produce a prescription. They charged the driver, Connor Chase Robinson, 17, Paris, with less than one gram, and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. The passenger was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. Both are waiting for transfer to the Lamar County Jail. (NOTE: No mugshot available at this time.)

Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested five persons on Tuesday (Sep 8).

