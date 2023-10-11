Paris Pregnancy Center Gala Fundraiser Thursday Night

The Paris Pregnancy Center is hosting its 21st Annual Gala Fundraiser on Thursday night at 6:00 at the Love Civic Center. The goal of the fundraiser is primarily to raise money for a maternity home they plan to build next door to their facility on Houston Street. They will use it to house pregnant mothers and mothers with small children. The event is to feature a live auction. Savory Sisters will cater the meal, and Mixed Society and Theresa Harmening provide musical entertainment. For tickets or more information, call the center at 903-784-1555. Tickets are also available at the door.