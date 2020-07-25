Paris Public Library Temporarily Closed

The Paris public library posted on its facebook page that it will be closed because of local health restrictions. IT will reopen on Thursday July 30 at 9am. Anyone who has items checked out from the library should hold on to them until it reopens. Fines will be waived for overdue books and other items.

From Library Facebook Page

Following local health district guidelines, effective immediately, the Paris Public Library will be closed until Thursday, July 30 when we will re-open at 9 a.m.

If you have materials you are returning, please DO NOT put them in the book drops, but keep them until we re-open. We will waive any fines that might accrue on those items when we return.

—Thank you.