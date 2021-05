Paris Pump Track

An international cycling event is coming to Paris this weekend. The community members, businesses, the City of Paris, and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce rallied together to see Pump Track Paris become a reality. The hard work is already paying off. The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship Qualifier Race will be on Saturday, May 29, from 9:00 am-6:00 pm at the 2025 South Collegiate Dr. in Paris.