Paris P&Z To Meet Monday 08.03
Paris P&Z To Meet Monday 08.03

2 hours ago

 

The Paris Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 5:30 this evening in the City Council chambers and consider several possible zoning issues.  A request for a change for a senior apartment complex has been withdrawn. A request for a change from light industrial to a single-family district at 940 W. Campbell has been requested. There will also be a hearing on a special use request for a proposed tattoo parlor at 111 1st SE. The commission will also consider an ordinance concerning structures originally built as a residence but now are located within zoning districts that don’t allow residences.

