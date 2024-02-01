Paris Realtors Donate $21,000 To PJC For Scholarships

Starting this fall, Paris Junior College students will have additional scholarship help available thanks to a $21,000 donation from Paris realtors.

“More than 130 realtors were part of the decision to donate the funds for this endowment to Paris Junior College,” said Sherrie White, one of the Paris realtors involved with the gift. “The Realtors of Paris, past and present, are all about community, and education is one of the best ways to build community. By setting up this endowment fund with PJC, the realtors here in Paris can ensure continued assistance to those who want to further their education and thereby help Paris flourish in the future.”

The new scholarship is unrestricted and will be available for the upcoming school year, starting in the fall semester. Students must make the college grade point average (GPA) requirement of 2.5 and fill out a federal Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for consideration.

“We appreciate the Paris realtors for donating over $21,000 for scholarships to support PJC students,” said Dr. Jerry King, PJC interim president. “We will place the donation in the general scholarship fund to support and assist students with financial limitations to pay their tuition and fees.”

To learn more about scholarships at Paris Junior College, go to www.parisjc.edu/scholarships. Those interested in donating to the College may contact PJC Institutional Advancement Director Baleigh McCoin at 903-782-0276 or bmccoin@parisjc.edu.