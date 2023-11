Paris Regional Health will host a community-wide drill at the hospital on Thursday, November 2, from 9:00 am until 11:30 am. The purpose of the simulated event is to evaluate the readiness of staff and community members in the event staff must perform patient evacuation. Agencies taking part include emergency management, law enforcement, fire rescue, Paris Regional Clinics, and Paris Regional Health EMTF-4. During the drill, they will deploy a Mobile Medical Unit and an Ambus.