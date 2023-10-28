Paris Regional Health Hosts Community Wide Drill Thursday, November 2

Paris Regional Health (PRH) will host a community wide drill at the hospital on Thursday,

November 2 from 9 – 11:30 am. The purpose of the simulated event is to evaluate the readiness of staff

and community members in the event patient evacuation must be performed.

“The drill will not affect patient care, but the community simply needs to be aware that the drill is being

conducted,” Trauma Program Manager, Jynnell Elder said. “Drills allow PRH staff to train on the proper

evacuation equipment and the opportunity to collaborate with our community for improved response

to an event.”

Agencies taking part in the drill include Paris Regional Health, Lamar County Emergency Management;

Paris Regional Health Clinics, Paris Fire Department, Paris EMS, Air Evac, Reno Fire Department, Paris

Police Department, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, NETMA and EMTF-4. During the drill a Mobile

Medical Unit (MMU) and an Ambus will be deployed.