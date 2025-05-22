Paris Regional Health Names 2025 Mercy Award Winner

Morgan Greutman recognized for demonstrating compassion and providing outstanding service to patients, hospital and local community

PARIS, TX (May 22, 2025) – Paris Regional Health recently announced that Morgan Greutman has been recognized as the facility’s 2025 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of Lifepoint Health’s facilities who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

Established in 2001, the Mercy Award is an annual recognition program that honors the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, Lifepoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a Lifepoint employee can receive.

“At Paris Regional Health, our caring and compassionate team members are at the heart of advancing our mission of making communities healthier – and Morgan Greutman is a shining example of this day in and day out,” said Steve Hyde, CEO of Paris Regional Health. “We are so proud to recognize her many contributions to caring for patients, supporting our hospital, and serving our community. I’m grateful for Morgan’s positive influence and the example she sets for all of us.”

Morgan is a dedicated team member who exemplifies commitment to patient safety and collaboration. As the leader of the medication safety workgroup, she has successfully implemented enhancements in reporting and educational initiatives. Beyond her professional responsibilities, Morgan actively engages with the community, participating in events such as the Paris Balloon & Musical Festival and supporting activities at Aiken Elementary School.

Each facility winner, including Morgan, will be considered for Lifepoint’s 2025 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in August.