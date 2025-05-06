Paris Regional Health Publishes 2024 Community Benefit ReporT

Report outlines hospital’s continued impact on health and economic vitality of Paris and Lamar County

(Paris, Texas – May 5, 2025) – Paris Regional Health today published its community benefit report for the 2024

calendar year. This annual report outlines the various ways the hospital is working to support the health and

economic vitality of the Lamar County as part of its mission of making communities healthier®.

“For more than 100 years, Paris Regional Health has been proud to call Paris and Lamar County our home,

and as a leader in our community, we are committed to providing high-quality care close to home, investing in

our region’s overall well-being and making a positive impact on those we serve,” said Steve Hyde, chief

executive officer (CEO) of Paris Regional Health. “This year’s report underscores our ongoing commitment to

providing the highest quality care possible – both inside and outside our hospital walls.”

Paris Regional Health’s 2024 community benefit report highlights its continued efforts to meet the growing

healthcare needs of its community through welcoming new providers, expanding service lines and continually

investing in its facilities and healthcare technology. For example, in 2024, Paris Regional Health added 35

providers in specialties such as anesthesiology and emergency medicine; and more than $6.3M in capital

improvements, including the build out of the new residency space and acquiring a free-standing emergency

center.

Additionally, Paris Regional Health made a donation of more than $56.1M in health services to those in need,

demonstrating its continuous commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability

to pay.

Paris Regional Health is also devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice and

employees want to work. In 2024, the hospital distributed more than $66.7M in salaries, wages and benefits for

its approximately 715 employees, while contributing more than $157K in professional development and tuition

assistance so all its employees can have the opportunity to learn, grow and improve the care they provide their

patients.

Last year, the organization paid $9.18M in local and state taxes, while also continuing its support of local

activities and organizations committed to serving the region, including United Way of Lamar County,

CitySquare-Paris, NAACP, and the area school districts.

“We feel fortunate to call Paris and Lamar County our home, and we are incredibly grateful for the continued

support of all those who entrust us with their care. We are also thankful for the hard work and dedication of our

providers, employees and volunteers who make it all possible,“ said CEO Hyde. “As we look ahead to the

future, we remain committed to honoring our legacy while further enhancing the many ways we serve our

neighbors and communities.”

Paris Regional Health’s 2024 community benefit report is available here.

https://www.ParisRegionalHealth.com/community-benefit-report

###