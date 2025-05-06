Paris Regional Health Publishes 2024 Community Benefit ReporT

Report outlines hospital’s continued impact on health and economic vitality of Paris and Lamar County
(Paris, Texas – May 5, 2025) – Paris Regional Health today published its community benefit report for the 2024
calendar year. This annual report outlines the various ways the hospital is working to support the health and
economic vitality of the Lamar County as part of its mission of making communities healthier®.
“For more than 100 years, Paris Regional Health has been proud to call Paris and Lamar County our home,
and as a leader in our community, we are committed to providing high-quality care close to home, investing in
our region’s overall well-being and making a positive impact on those we serve,” said Steve Hyde, chief
executive officer (CEO) of Paris Regional Health. “This year’s report underscores our ongoing commitment to
providing the highest quality care possible – both inside and outside our hospital walls.”
Paris Regional Health’s 2024 community benefit report highlights its continued efforts to meet the growing
healthcare needs of its community through welcoming new providers, expanding service lines and continually
investing in its facilities and healthcare technology. For example, in 2024, Paris Regional Health added 35
providers in specialties such as anesthesiology and emergency medicine; and more than $6.3M in capital
improvements, including the build out of the new residency space and acquiring a free-standing emergency
center.
Additionally, Paris Regional Health made a donation of more than $56.1M in health services to those in need,
demonstrating its continuous commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability
to pay.
Paris Regional Health is also devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice and
employees want to work. In 2024, the hospital distributed more than $66.7M in salaries, wages and benefits for
its approximately 715 employees, while contributing more than $157K in professional development and tuition
assistance so all its employees can have the opportunity to learn, grow and improve the care they provide their
patients.
Last year, the organization paid $9.18M in local and state taxes, while also continuing its support of local
activities and organizations committed to serving the region, including United Way of Lamar County,
CitySquare-Paris, NAACP, and the area school districts.
“We feel fortunate to call Paris and Lamar County our home, and we are incredibly grateful for the continued
support of all those who entrust us with their care. We are also thankful for the hard work and dedication of our
providers, employees and volunteers who make it all possible,“ said CEO Hyde. “As we look ahead to the
future, we remain committed to honoring our legacy while further enhancing the many ways we serve our
neighbors and communities.”
Paris Regional Health’s 2024 community benefit report is available here.
https://www.ParisRegionalHealth.com/community-benefit-report
###