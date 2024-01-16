ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Paris Regional Health Welcomes Hospitalist 

 

Dr. Zoya Effendi

Paris Regional Health Welcomes Hospitalist Dr. Zoya Effendi to provide Inpatient Internal Medicine Care  to patients admitted to PRH 

Paris regional Health is pleased to welcome Zoya Effendi, MD to their medical staff. Dr.  Effendi is an internal medicine physician who specializes in hospital medicine.  

Dr. Effendi attended medical school at Dow University of Health Sciences in Karachi, Pakistan. She completed her Internal Medicine residency at The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education in  Scranton, PA. Most recently, she was awarded the prestigious Top Doctor award in 2022 while working  at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. 

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Zoya Effendi to our medical staff at Paris Regional Health. She joins a  wonderful team of hospitalists and we are excited about the care and expertise she brings to the  patients we serve in our community.” Says Steve Hyde, CEO. 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved