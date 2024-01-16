Paris Regional Health Welcomes Hospitalist Dr. Zoya Effendi to provide Inpatient Internal Medicine Care to patients admitted to PRH

Paris regional Health is pleased to welcome Zoya Effendi, MD to their medical staff. Dr. Effendi is an internal medicine physician who specializes in hospital medicine.

Dr. Effendi attended medical school at Dow University of Health Sciences in Karachi, Pakistan. She completed her Internal Medicine residency at The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education in Scranton, PA. Most recently, she was awarded the prestigious Top Doctor award in 2022 while working at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Zoya Effendi to our medical staff at Paris Regional Health. She joins a wonderful team of hospitalists and we are excited about the care and expertise she brings to the patients we serve in our community.” Says Steve Hyde, CEO.