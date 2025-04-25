ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Paris Regional Health Wound Care Center Recognized with National Award for Excellence in Wound Healing and Clinical Excellence in Patient Satisfaction and Wound Healing Rates

 

Paris Regional Health

Physicians, leaders and clinicians at Paris Regional Health are proud to announce that Paris Regional Health Wound Care Center has been awarded the prestigious Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Clinical Excellence Award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. This Center has scored in the top 10 percent of eligible Healogics® Wound Care Centers® on the Clinical Excellence measure, which is the Comprehensive Healing Rate weighted by wound mix. This award is named for Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics. Additionally, Paris Regional Health Wound Care Center has been awarded the prestigious Center of Distinction award by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Center achieved outstanding
clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92 percent. This
recognition is a testament to the exceptional care and dedication demonstrated by the Center’s physicians, leaders, and clinicians.

“We take great pride in our wound center’s recognition as one of the top-performing facilities nationwide,
successfully healing challenging wounds that many patients have faced, sometimes for extended periods,” said
Steve Hyde, CEO, Paris Regional Health. The Paris Regional Health Wound Care Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers® and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds.

Advanced wound care modalities provided by our wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy,
total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. Paris Regional
Health Wound Care Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help accelerate wound healing.

This recognition holds significant value for us, as we have consistently worked to provide compassionate, high-
quality care while ensuring a positive experience for our patients. I take immense pride in my team’s outstanding dedication to excellence, which has been reflected in our ability to meet these quality measures year after year. We feel privileged to serve our community by offering a specialized approach to managing chronic wounds,” said Paris Regional Health Wound Care Center Program Director Dana Parker.

 

