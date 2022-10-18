Paris Regional Medical Center Announces Rebranding Initiative

New name and icon reflect growth of medical center and organization’s affiliation with parent company Lifepoint Health

PARIS, Texas (October 18, 2022) – Paris Regional Medical Center (Paris Regional) today announced the start of an organizational rebranding initiative. This comes as parent company Lifepoint Health launches its new enterprise brand identity to reflect the company’s compassionate culture, focus on innovation, and growth as a diversified healthcare organization. Anchored by a vibrant, heart-shaped icon, the brand will visually unify Lifepoint Health and its facilities. Paris Regional has been selected as the flagship hospital for the project and will adopt the new icon at the end of this year.

The rebrand brings not only a new look to the icon for the hospital, but with it comes a new name that embodies the widespread reach of the organization – Paris Regional Health.

“We are honored to have been chosen as the pilot hospital for this exciting project with our parent company, Lifepoint Health,” CEO Steve Hyde said. “With this change comes a new chapter in our 111-year long story – one that illustrates strength, perseverance, progression, evolution and, above all, commitment to our community. As our services and capabilities have grown throughout the years, so has our reach. We are no longer just a medical center. With a combined primary and secondary service area of almost 250,000 people and six operational off-site clinics and service lines, we are a true regional health organization. We are Paris Regional Health.”

Paris Regional leaders assure the community that the name and icon changes do not signify any operational changes.

The new name and icon, pictured below, stem from the same heart icon as the Lifepoint Health icon, which is rich in symbolism. The heart represents the hospital’s caring and inclusive culture and their mission of making communities healthier; it represents their 850+ team members who are the heart of the hospital; the larger dot at the center of the heart represents the hospital’s commitment to patient-centered care; and the icon’s vibrant spectrum of colors conveys movement, representing the organization’s focus on innovating and shaping the future of healthcare delivery.

The hospital has been a part of Lifepoint Health since 2018 and has received significant support from the organization throughout the partnership, for which Hyde said the Paris Regional team is grateful.

“Because of Lifepoint’s continued support of our hospital, we have been able to invest millions of dollars into our people and technology to improve care delivery for our patients,” Hyde said. “Some of our recent projects have included the emergency department renovation, our current cardiac catheterization lab upgrade, the full remodel of our labor and delivery unit and the addition of the da Vinci Xi surgical robot. The selection of our hospital as the flagship facility for this project is yet another way Lifepoint has demonstrated its commitment to Paris Regional and the communities we serve.

Along with the branding changes comes a new brand promise – “Great care lives here” – and we are committed to fulfilling that promise to you. Great things are happening here. Great people serve here. Great care lives here — and it all starts with heart.”

“Paris Regional Medical Center and the communities it serves are vital to our mission of making communities healthier,” said Sandy Podley, president of Lifepoint Health’s Western Division, of which Paris Regional is a part. “This team exemplifies who we are and have always been as a company, and we are so pleased that they will be the first one of our facilities to reflect the new brand identity. The adoption of the hospital’s new name and icon signifies not only what we have accomplished together in service of our patients, but also all that lies ahead as we continue to invest in this community and expand access to high-quality care throughout the region.”

The rebranding of the hospital will be rolled out in phases beginning later this year and will take several months to complete.

To learn more about Paris Regional and stay up to date with developments, visit ParisRegionalMedical.com.