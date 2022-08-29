Paris Regional Medical Center Cardiac Rehabilitation Program Certified By Industry Leader

PARIS, Texas – Paris Regional Medical Center is proud to announce the certification of its cardiac rehab program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). This certification recognizes Paris Regional’s commitment to improving patients’ quality of life by enhancing standards of care.

They design cardiovascular rehabilitation programs to help people with cardiovascular problems like heart attacks and coronary artery bypass graft surgery. As a result, they recover faster and live healthier through heart and vital sign monitoring, nutrition, physical activity, mental health, assistance with smoking cessation, and more. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families. The PRMC Cardiac Rehabilitation Program is the only local program to offer this specific care and is a helpful resource for improving health, wellness, and quality of life.

You can earn accreditation with the PRMC cardiac rehabilitation program and participate in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. The AACVPR Program Certification Committee reviews each program’s application, and the AACVPR Board of Directors awards certification.

In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements representing more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs are cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation leaders because they offer the most advanced practices and have proven track records of high-quality patient care. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.

About AACVPR

The American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation was founded in 1985 and is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to reducing morbidity, mortality, and disability from cardiovascular and pulmonary disease through education, prevention, rehabilitation, research, and disease management. Central to the core mission is improving the quality of life for patients and their families.