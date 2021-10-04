Paris Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Earns Patient Safety Credential

The Certification Board for Professionals in Patient Safety (CBPPS) recently recognized Dr. Amanda Green, Chief Medical Officer and Hospitalist for Paris Regional Medical Center, as a Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS).

“Earning this credential attests to Dr. Green’s professional competency in patient safety science and application,” said Patricia McGaffigan, RN, MS, CPPS, President, CBPPS. “This achievement demonstrates her expertise in this critical discipline and positions her among those committed to and leading patient safety work.”

Green earned this credential in part by passing a rigorous, evidence-based examination that tests candidates on their competency in patient safety science and application.

With the conferring of certification Dr. Green is privileged to use the CPPS credential.

About CBPPS

The Certification Board for Professionals in Patient Safety (CBPPS) was established by, but is a separate organizational entity from, the National Patient Safety Foundation (NPSF). Effective May 1, 2017, NPSF merged with the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI). CBPPS was created to advance, standardize, and promote patient safety knowledge competencies for health care professionals. To this end, successful completion of the rigorously-designed Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS) exam attests to candidates’ knowledge of essential patient safety competencies, upon which time the board confers the CPPS credential. Those attaining the CPPS designation represent a group of committed professionals from across health care who are determined to advance the patient safety field and make the health care system safer for all. To learn more, go to www.ihi.org/cpps.