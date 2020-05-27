Paris Regional Medical Center Eases Visitor Restrictions

Limited visitation now available for most patients as elective and non-urgent procedures gradually resume

PARIS, Texas – Paris Regional Medical Center announced today that it is transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions as the hospital gradually resumes elective and non-urgent cases and services at its facilities. The decision was made after careful review of state and federal guidance. The hospital has come to a point where all necessary procedures and safeguards have been implemented, allowing a cautious re-opening, which extends to visitor guidelines. The updated restrictions, which will now allow most patients to have one visitor or support person with them, have been implemented effective immediately.

“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said Steve Hyde, chief executive officer (CEO) of Paris Regional Medical Center. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”

As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are now allowed one well visitor between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., including one companion for outpatient appointments and ER visits, and one support person for obstetric patients. Only patients 16 years of age and younger, OB patients and ER patients will be allowed to have a visitor stay overnight. All visitors must be 16 years of age or older, will be screened upon entry and issued an armband they must wear for the duration of their visit. Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free. Visitors are required to wear a mask or cloth face covering and should bring their own from home. Visitors are not allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19. PRMC continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines.

The current visitor entry points and hours of operation are as follows:

Main Lobby: 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. (open at 5 a.m. for patients arriving for procedures)

ER – 24/7

Please note the above information is subject to change and will be communicated as needed. For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit ParisRegionalMedical.com.

# # #