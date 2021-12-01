Paris Regional Medical Center Gives Thanks to Community

PARIS, Texas — It is important to our organization to give back to our community whenever we can, and the holiday season always brings special opportunities for service. Last week, our nutrition services team, led by Director James Hall, spent three days and more than 80 man hours preparing the meal for the Community Thanksgiving with Christians in Action that takes place downtown each year. With that food, we were able to bless more than 500 people with a hot meal, plus hundreds more as we delivered the leftovers to the Salvation Army for distribution.

“We cherish these times to be able to work together to spread joy throughout our town,” CEO Steve Hyde said. “For decades, and especially through the pandemic, our community has supported us, our team members and the many changes we have gone through. In the same way, we truly value being able to return that support and appreciation through community service.”

Additionally, our team members contributed roughly 100 boxes of stuffing to the annual stuffing drive for the Downtown Food Pantry, and our administration gifted more than 800 turkeys/hams to our team members, the annual tradition CEO Steve Hyde started as a way to say “thank you” to staff in the season of gratitude. Like years past, the 100 remaining hams were donated to the Downtown Food Pantry.

Our mission at PRMC is “Making Communities Healthier,” and while we might sometimes take for granted having ready access to food, we know how important nutrition is for a healthy body and that many of our neighbors can greatly benefit from good food. We are proud and honored to be able to contribute to our community’s health – in more ways than one.