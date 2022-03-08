Paris Regional Medical Center Receives New da Vinci Xi Robot, Launches ‘Name Our Robot’ Competition With Area Elementary Schools

PARIS, Texas – Paris Regional Medical Center is proud to be the home of a new da Vinci Xi robot, bringing the most advanced technology available for robotic-assisted surgeries to our community.

Robotic-assisted surgery is a less invasive technique than what some refer to as “open” surgery. With the robot, the incisions made in a patient’s body by a surgeon are much smaller than those made during open surgery and are, therefore, considered “minimally invasive.” Studies have shown the following benefits in comparison to open surgery:

A shorter hospital stay

Less blood loss

Fewer complications

Less need for narcotic pain medicine

A faster recovery

Smaller incisions associated with minimal scarring

At this time, Paris Regional Medical Center has eight surgeons performing robotic-assisted surgery, spanning both general surgery and obstetrics/gynecology specialties – but our robot needs a name!

We’re excited to kick off the Name Our Robot competition with Lamar County elementary schools. We’ve personally invited each campus to participate in the contest by working together to create one replica robot using whatever materials they wish. They will then come up with a name for their robot, including explaining the name’s meaning, origin, and background. The submissions will be on display in our lobby in early April so that our PRMC team members can vote for their favorite. The winning robot will bring home a $1,000 gift for that school’s art program used on supplies and activities for the students of that campus.

“We hope this is a fun activity for the elementary students and teachers of Lamar County that not only allows them to exercise their creativity but also introduces them to science and technology through healthcare,” Director of Marketing and Communications Savannah Abbott said. “Through robotic-assisted surgery, we are advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier, and we wanted to find a way to not only teach our community about robotics but to give back to them as well. We can’t wait to see what the kids create and to find out what our robot will be called for years to come.”

We will share the submissions and final results with the community in April.

To learn more about robotic-assisted surgery at Paris Regional Medical Center, visit ParisRegionalMedical.com/Robotics. To find a provider, call 903.737.3232.