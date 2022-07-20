Paris Regional Medical Center Responds To Active Covid Case Increase With Mandatory Mask Policy

The increasing number of COVID infections in Lamar County and the immediate surrounding area has resulted in an increase in COVID-positive inpatients at Paris Regional Medical Center. Fortunately, PRMC officials have not seen a major increase in ventilator usage or more extreme interventions. With the surge, the hospital COVID inpatient population is averaging around 10. The most common symptoms reported are cough, headache, diarrhea, and loss of taste and smell. Current recommendations from the CDC for COVID-positive patients are to quarantine for at least five days and wear a tight-fitting mask for an additional five days to reduce transmission.

In recent months, the PRMC moved to a mask-optional policy after a prolonged period of very low COVID infection within the community and hospital. As the infection rate continues to pick up speed, hospital staff responded accordingly to make sure they are doing everything to keep sick patients safe. Effective immediately, the hospital is again requiring universal masking throughout the hospital facilities. COVID is now a permanent part of our lives, and everyone is fatigued with masking; but medical staff must take any and all precautions to keep patients and staff safe. Health officials will continue to monitor the numbers and will respond when there is a significant downward trend.