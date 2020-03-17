Paris Regional Medical Center Restricts Visitation

Paris Regional Medical Center (PRMC) officials will be restricting visiting hours at PRMC to 10 am to 6:30 pm and will soon be screening all visitors upon entry into the facility. Visitation is limited to no more than one well-visitor, 16 and older, per patient per day. Anyone who has a fever, cough, body aches or sore throat, has been in contact with these symptoms should not visit.

Paris Regional Medical Center has a coronavirus page at parisregionalmedical.com. Click the banner on their home page to access up-to-date information on COVID-19. Remember, follow the hand-washing guidelines listed on the website. The page also has info on visitor guidelines.