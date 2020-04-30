Paris Regional Medical Center Resuming Elective And Non-Urgent Surgeries And Procedures

Paris Regional Medical Center announced that it is taking the appropriate steps to safely resume some elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures that they previously rescheduled out of an abundance of caution amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The decision to reschedule procedures when clinically appropriate was made following federal and state guidance and aimed to help preserve critical resources in the event of a surge of COVID-19 patients in the community. Today, current projections indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region, which means less strain on healthcare resources.

“Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community’s health needs and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier,” said Steve Hyde, Chief Executive Officer of PRMC. “As this work gradually gets underway in our hospital again, we remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against COVID-19, and ensuring that our facility is a safe place for all patients, providers, and employees.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, PRMC has continued to follow guidance from federal, state, and local officials carefully, monitor the prevalence of the virus in the community. They also evaluate supplies and resources, including personal protective equipment like masks, gowns, gloves, and goggles.

As a reminder, if you are having a medical emergency you should call 911 or go directly to the Emergency Room. If possible, tell the dispatch agent if your emergency involves symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.