Paris Regional Medical Center Visitor Policy Update

PARIS, Texas – As the situation regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, so does our hospital’s response. In addition to measures we’ve taken including restricting visitors, screening those who enter the facility, closing common areas, and adhering diligently to the Texas Department of State Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Paris Regional Medical Center is implementing more precautionary steps to help ensure the safety of our patients, employees and visitors.

As positive cases in our surrounding region continue to increase, we will be moving to a no visitor policy, effective immediately. We know that these increased precautions may seem concerning. We do not want to cause alarm – but we do want to send a clear message to our community that we are prepared, responding appropriately and are committed to protecting the well-being of our patients, visitors, employees and community. There may be some exceptions for OB, pediatric care, ER, and end of life situations. These will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

These increased safety measures do NOT mean that you cannot access the hospital or your providers. Please seek medical care as needed. And if you are concerned you may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call your provider in advance of going to his or her office. Of course, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the emergency room.

Paris Regional Medical Center values the trust our community places in us, and we appreciate your understanding as we shift our visitation policies during this time.

For additional information related to COVID-19, visit our website at www.ParisRegionalMedical.com.