Over the weekend, fires displaced more than a dozen people at two apartment houses in Lamar County. There were no reports of any injuries. One fire happened at the Park Lane Apartments and the other at the Deport Housing Authority. The fire at the Park Lane Apartments may have started by a malfunction in a heater in the bathroom in one of the apartments. They have not determined the cause of the blaze in Deport. The apartments were reportedly a total loss.