Paris Rotary Club Partners With City Square

The neighbors of CitySquare Paris will soon have the opportunity to earn the assignment and use of a bicycle for transportation in the Paris community. The Rotary Club of Paris United contributed $ 5,000 for the purchase of bicycles, helmets, and locks by CitySquare.

CitySquare Executive Director, Derald Bulls, stated that the partnership with The Rotary Club of Paris United for the Bicycle Program will provide tremendous opportunity for those served daily by CitySquare. The bicycles will provide a means of transportation to gain employment and better access to CitySquare for the various services offered. The goal of CitySquare is to improve the quality of life for those who are currently homeless, living/working in poverty, or down on their luck.

Members of the Rotary club are working with CitySquare staff to develop the criteria for persons to be assigned and maintain the use of a bicycle, and work together to evaluate the program. The Paris United club has been an active participant and supporter of other bicycle related projects in Paris – Trail de Paris, the Pump Track, and a sponsor of the 2023 Tour de Paris.

CitySquare is located at 2515 Bonham Street, and serves as a day shelter for the homeless, living in poverty or down on their luck. All services are free and include showers, access to washers/dryers, clothing closets for all ages, hot breakfast and lunch meals Monday through Friday and a Saturday lunch provided by area churches. Throughout the year, the Teen Center is a hub for basketball, volleyball, video games, assistance with homework during the school year and each teen, 13-18 years of age, receive an afternoon snack and evening meal, and when necessary, to combat food insecurities at home, teens are provided a take home meal.

In addition, CitySquare works to help ‘neighbors’, as those served there are referred to, find employment opportunities, seek social or community services, and overall work to improve the quality of life for neighbors.

The contribution to the bicycle program by Paris United was made possible from the proceeds of the Rotary Club’s Girls Night Out annual fundraiser. The bicycle program with CitySquare is one of many contributions and service projects by the Rotary Club of Paris United during the current year. Some of the other programs the projects the Club led, participated, and contributed include Rotary Rides with Tailored Rides fundraiser during Tour de Paris, scholarships to students to attend PJC, Rotary Youth Leadership Award camp for 11 high school juniors, Healthy Smiles dental program teamed with local dentists, Salvation Army meals for Thanksgiving and Bell Ringing, and the Paris Trash Off.

The Rotary Club meets most Thursdays for lunch meeting in the ballroom of Paris Junior College. Visitors are welcome. Check our Facebook page – Rotary Club of Paris United.

Anyone interested in volunteering or learning how they could support CitySquare are encouraged to stop by the facility or call, 903-706-2990.