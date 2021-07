Now till August 12th, the Rotary Club of Paris will be collecting “Gently Used” or “New” Blue Jeans in All Sizes to be distributed to students in our local schools. Blue Jeans can be brought to the weekly Rotary meetings held on Thursdays at Tyler’s Pizzeria at noon, given to any Rotary member or dropped off at Red River Federal Credit Union, Toyota of Paris, Mathews Nissan or Mathews Honda.