Paris Rotary Inducts New President, Board Members

The Rotary Club of Paris United inducted their new board members along with new President Alex Fowzer for the 2019/20 year. During the past year the Paris Rotary Club inducted several new members and outgoing President Andy Cobb installed a corporate membership policy that invited current member’s coworkers under their business name to attend Rotary meetings, programs, and service projects. The club also raised over fifteen thousand dollars with their first ever Blingo event fundraiser. These funds were used to continue the success of their many programs such as by providing dictionaries to elementary school students of Lamar County and a project that gets students a free dental exam by local Dentists. Rotary also provided five high school seniors scholarships to attend PJC this coming Fall. The club is also involved in several of the local non-profit organizations such as the Salvation Army, Dylan’s Drivers, and many others. Incoming President Alex Fowzer has stated that his main goals are to increase the Paris Rotary Club’s membership, service projects, and design a project of their own that will benefit the community of Lamar County. He invites anyone interested in joining the Rotary Club of Paris United by attending their weekly lunch programs every Thursday at noon in the ballroom of the PJC student center.