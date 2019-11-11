Paris Rotary Receives Award

Alex Fowzer (r) and Andy Cobb (l)

The Rotary Club of Paris United achieved the Citation Award with two Presidential Distinction Awards for the 2018-2019 year. The Citation was presented to current year President Alex Fowzer at the Rotary District meeting. He then presented the award to last year’s President, Andy Cobb.

The Citation recognizes Rotary clubs that support each of our strategic priorities by completing certain activities to: