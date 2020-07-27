Paris SBDC Holding FREE Virtual Meeting To Help Restaurant Owners

Those in the hospitality and food industry looking for assistance may register with the Paris Small Business Development Center for a virtual meeting at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, July 28.

Meeting presenter is Chris Tripoli, founder of A’ La Carte Foodservice Consulting Group, who has 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry. In addition to his company, Tripoli remains active in The Foodservice Consultant Society International, The Texas Restaurant Association, and serves on the advisory board of The University of Houston Small Business Development Center.

Those wishing to attend the meeting, held on Zoom, should register for the conference on Paris SBDC Facebook Event/Eventbrite registration link to receive log-in information to the meeting or may contact Paris SBDC at 903-782-0224 or email bcornelius@parisjc.edu to register.

The pandemic has placed local restaurants in a crisis from the between being forced to close and adjusting to limited dining capacity. Many are still doing a majority of their business through the drive-through or curbside service. With employee issues, product cost increases, new sanitation measures, and very cautious guests, where do restaurants go from here and succeed under the new normal?

This one-hour program takes a hard look at how the independent restaurant operator has faced this crisis and redesigned processes for greater efficiency. It will address the complexity of menu offerings and re-examine management structure and staff responsibilities to maximize effectiveness.

The program will also demonstrate how to adjust financial models to maintain success during this period of lower revenue expectations and review marketing strategies to repair and maintain guest confidence levels in dining out again.