Paris SBDC Holding Seven Management / Leadership Training Sessions

The Paris Small Business Development Center is holding a seven-session online training on management and leadership from Lorna Kibbey Leadership Solutions.

The sessions, running from July 12 through August 23 each Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., are designed to help businesses struggling with employee retention, hiring, and attracting employees. Paris SBDC invited Lorna Kibbey Leadership Solutions to mentor local business owners on navigating the changes in the workplace.

The sessions are: Leading in Times of Change; The People Side of Leading; Delegation: How to Do it Right; Understanding Motivation: The Secret to Motivating Others; The New Rules of Time Management; Right Person, Right Time; and Leading a Team in a Virtual World.

Participants are encouraged to bring up their workplace management issues and engage with during the question and answer session.

Kibbey is author of “Becoming A Better Boss.” She has first‐hand experience in dealing with the most difficult situations managers face, having served as a leader and manager for more than 24 years in the public sector. Lorna earned her Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of South Florida and her Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts from the University of Cincinnati. An active member in the National Speaker’s Association, she served as the 2019-20 Dean of the Florida Speaker’s Association speaker academy. She currently serves Florida State University as an adjunct instructor for the state’s Certified Public Manager Program.

Registration is online at https://bit.ly/36llZdi . The first 20 individuals to register for the July 12 session and attend online will be eligible to receive one free copy of the book, “Becoming A Better Boss.” Arrangements for picking up the book or for questions email Becky Cornelius at bcornelius@parisjc.edu , or call 903-782-0224.

This session is provided by CARES Act funding to deliver services and webinars to small businesses in support of business recovery.

Paris SBDC is a partnership program with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the State of Texas, and Paris Junior College. Advising services are offered by the Paris SBDC without regard to race, color, age, national origin, religion, sex, or disability. Special provisions will be made for limited English speaking individuals and those with disabilities. Those interested may contact the Paris SBDC at 903-782-0224.