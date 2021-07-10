Paris SBDC Holding Virtual Sessions on Social Media Strategy  

Over the next two weeks, each Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, the Paris Small Business Development Center will hold training sessions on social media strategy.

The first session on Tuesday, July 13, covers “Facebook and Instagram Ads.” The second session on Thursday, July 15, is “Eight Tips to Blogging Success.” Next, “How to Add Video to Your Marketing Mix” will be held Tuesday, July 20. Then, on Thursday, July 22, the final session will be “How to Grow Your Business with LinkedIn.”

Register for the sessions at https://bit.ly/3xzFMBY <https://bit.ly/3xzFMBY>.

The training is provided by CARES Act funding to deliver services and webinars to small businesses in support of business recovery.

Paris SBDC is a partnership program with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Texas, and Paris Junior College. The Paris SBDC offers advising services without regard to race, color, age, national origin, religion, sex, or disability. Special provisions are made for limited English-speaking individuals and those with disabilities, and those interested may contact the Paris SBDC at 903-782-0224.

Paris SBDC is partially funded under CARES Act Cooperative agreement #SBAHQ20C0059 by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBDC is committed to helping our clients that have been affected by COVID-19. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is a federal law and provides funds to SBDC’s to provide expanded services and resources due to the pandemic.