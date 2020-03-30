Paris SBDC To Hold Tuesday Online Q&A For Small Business Emergency Loans

The Paris Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has been fielding many questions and assisting businesses with loan applications due to revenue loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to help local businesses navigate these difficult economic times, the SBDC will hold a virtual meeting through Zoom videoconferencing from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 31, to answer questions.

Presenting will be Paris SBDC Director Jennifer Johnston, and Small Business Administration DFW Lead Economic Development Specialist Ahmad Goree, addressing the funding and sustaining of small businesses.

“This would be of interest to city administrators, Chamber of Commerce staff, Economic Development Corporations, lenders, and small businesses to gain information and address concerns about applications and resources to utilize,” said Johnston.

Topics will include the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, SBA Funding Options for Business Liquidity, an update on the Care Act Loan Forgiveness, and local questions.

“Our state and national leadership are aggressively working to respond to current business conditions,” Johnston said, “and updates continue to stream down the communication chain. We’ll be identifying some of the questions to support businesses’ decisions to act. The SBA has various loan programs to support local business growth, and the videoconference will be committed to discussions relative to these unprecedented economic times.”

The SBA EID Loan’s purpose is to provide working capital liquidity to eligible business owners who demonstrate the capacity to repay. The terms of these loans can up to 30 years with a low interest of 3.75 percent.

To join the Zoom meeting from a computer, go to https://parisjc.zoom.us/j/669451007?pwd=T0VIb0dVbVFNaUVwYUMyQnNXVFpPUT09 <https://parisjc.zoom.us/j/669451007?pwd=T0VIb0dVbVFNaUVwYUMyQnNXVFpPUT09> and enter the Meeting ID: 669 451 007. To connect from a mobile phone, dial 1-346-248-7799, and enter the Meeting ID: 669 451 007 and #.

Paris SBDC is a partnership program with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the State of Texas, and Paris Junior College. Advising services are offered by the Paris SBDC without regard to race, color, age, national origin, religion, sex, or disability. Special provisions will be made for limited English speaking individuals and those with disabilities. For questions, please contact the Paris SBDC at 903-782-0224.