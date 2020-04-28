Paris SBDC To Hold Virtual Meeting:  Small Business Disaster Loan Information

The Paris Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to address disaster loans and specifically updates on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding. The purpose of the meeting is to update businesses on new information available and present an opportunity for them to direct questions to the Small Business Administration (SBA) and SBDC.

Presenting will be Susheel Kumar, SBA Public Information Officer, Office of Disaster Assistance, Field Operations Center – West with guest, Christy Hester, Director of Growth and Development, Independent Bankers Association of Texas joining in for a meeting hosted by Jennifer Johnston, Paris SBDC Director.

This meeting will be of interest to those who are in the process of requesting PPP funding and also for those who have received funding and have questions on guidelines relative to the use of funds applicable to the forgiveness aspect. Paris SBDC has continued to receive questions on the core difference between the PPP and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and where to apply. Interim rulings for PPP have again been released as of April 24. Also addressed will be questions related to the sole proprietor applying as their application was staged at a later date of initial applications being accepted, presenting a unique set of calculations and documentation for use.

Assisting local businesses navigate these difficult economic times is a Paris SBDC goal, whether it is how to access funds or diversification.

To join the Zoom meeting from a computer, go to https://parisjc.zoom.us/j/94439964793?pwd=ViswNkJGM1dpMy9PU2pXNThBbGtMQT09 and enter the Meeting ID: 944 3996 4793 . To connect from a mobile phone, dial 1-346-248-7799, and enter the Meeting ID: 944 3996 4793 and #.