Paris SBDC Webinars Offer Small Business Survival Tips



The Paris Small Business Development Center continues webinar presentations from

author, entrepreneur, and USA Today columnist Rhonda Abrams (author, entrepreneur, and USA

Today columnist) for a five-part online webinar.

Widely recognized as one of the nation’s foremost experts on small business,

entrepreneurship, and business planning, Abrams has helped millions of entrepreneurs launch

and grow their own businesses. In these webinars, she shares specific “do-it-now strategies” to

help small businesses survive thrive in this new world.

The webinars are scheduled for next four Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Each webinar

is live, with time allowed to take questions. Details for each are listed below.

August 10, 2021: “Money, Money, Money. Getting, managing, and spending money,”

tackles the tough challenge of proper pricing for goods or services. Always difficult, in this new

Covid-affected world it’s particularly challenging.

Register at https://bit.ly/3lRxHW3.

Aug 17, 2021: “Surviving Amazon” shares specific strategies for independent businesses

– regardless of industry — to compete against tough online competitors, including the 800-pound

gorilla, Amazon, especially in a post-Covid world. There are also many other large platforms –

including delivery services like DoorDash or InstaCart — presenting a two-edged sword for small

businesses, bringing new customers but calling the shots and often taking huge percentages.

Participants will learn how independent businesses within one industry came up with winning

strategies to beat Amazon. Register at https://bit.ly/3xzllUE.

Aug 24, 2021: “Start Lean, Stay Lean” demonstrates how to make the most of every

dollar, for those new to business and those with decades of experience. Make the most of every

dollar including keeping costs down, negotiating techniques, managing inventory, and more.

Learn about “minimal viable products” as well as ways to keep costs from inching up year after

year. Register at https://bit.ly/3yMfJI0.

Sept 1, 2021: “Pricing: Getting Paid What You Should” addresses setting the right price

for goods or services when too high loses customers and too low hurts profit. Learn if setting

professional fees is art or science, when to work for free, discounting, and how women business

owners can get paid what they're worth. Register at https://bit.ly/3yF3qgM.

The Paris SBDC is partially funded under CARES Act Cooperative agreement

#SBAHQ20C0059 by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBDC is committed to

helping clients that have been affected by COVID-19. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and

Economic Security (CARES) Act is a federal law and provides funds to SBDC’s to provide

expanded services and resources due to the pandemic.

The Paris SBDC is a partnership program with the U.S. Small Business Administration,

the State of Texas, and Paris Junior College. Advising services are offered by the Paris SBDC

without regard to race, color, age, national origin, religion, sex, or disability. Special provisions

will be made for limited English speaking individuals and those with disabilities. Those

interested may contact the Paris SBDC at 903-782-0224.