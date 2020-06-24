Paris School Board Names New Assistant Principals

The Paris Independent School District Board of Trustees appointed assistant principals at Crockett Intermediate and Aikin Elementary schools at its June board meeting.

Richard Caldwell will be Crockett Intermediate School assistant principal for the upcoming school year.

Caldwell has 20 years of education experience. Caldwell holds certifications in Special Education, Elementary Education, and has his Masters in Educational Administration, having been certified as a principal in March of 2017. All of his degrees were earned while attending Texas A & M University in Commerce. He was most recently named Paris ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Over at Aikin Elementary, Dr. Paul Wallace was named assistant principal to replace David Stevens who retired this year.

Wallace has 12 years of education experience, 6 years with Cypress Fairbanks and 6 years with Katy ISD where he served as a teacher and coach. Dr. Wallace received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas A & M University, College Station and his doctorate’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. Last year he was recognized as the Excellence Teacher for Morton Ranch and District Tennis Coach of the Year.