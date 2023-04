The City of Paris is accepting applications for positions on the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board. You can make an appointment at the City Council meeting on June 26. For more information or to obtain an application, contact Deputy City Clerk Skylar Unger at (903-784-9291 or City Clerk Janice Ellis at (903) 784-9248. You can also visit the City’s website at www.paristexas.gov and download the application.