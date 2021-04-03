" /> Paris Shootings Leave One Dead, One Critical, One Behind Bars – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Shootings Leave One Dead, One Critical, One Behind Bars

2 hours ago

Paris police responded at about 9 Friday night to a report of a shooting incident at 19th St. Northwest. Upon arrival they found that two men had been shot and both were transported to Paris Regional Medical Center. One of the men was pronounced dead and the other flown to a Dallas Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The suspect, Patrick O’Neal Jr., was arrested for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in the Lamar County jail. The victims have not been identified.

