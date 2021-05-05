Paris Small Business Development Center Session On Restaurant Revitalization Funding – Virtual Or In Person

Tomorrow at 8 AM CDT – 9 AM CDT

Public · Anyone on or off Facebook

Updates on the SBA Relief Programs, including the newest, Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) which opens application process May 3, 2021.

We will discuss the various programs available: EIDL, PPP, 2nd draw PPP, Targeted EIDL, Supplental EIDL, SVOG, RRF, cross-program availability.

Funding from the SBA programs are provided in support of businesses impacted by COVID-19.



The newest program, RRF, established with the American Rescue Plan Act provides funding to help restaurants and other eligible business keep their doors open. Program information for the RRF can be found at www.sba.gov/restaurants

Topics:

 Eligibility

 Use of Proceeds

 Eligible Amounts

 Required Documentation

 Cross-Program Eligibility

 Application Process

 Priority Groups

Jennifer Johnston, will co-present with

Bridget Moon, Economic Development Specialist/Veterans Business Development Officer, U.S. Small Business Administration Dallas/Fort Worth District Office.

Join the Paris SBDC for this in-person meeting on Thursday morning @ 8am, May 6tth or virtually,



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81980673518… Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 819 8067 3518

Passcode: 039404

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,81980673518#,,,,*039404# US (Houston)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)