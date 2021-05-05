Paris Small Business Development Center Session On Restaurant Revitalization Funding – Virtual Or In Person

Tomorrow at 8 AM CDT – 9 AM CDT
55–79°F Partly Cloudy
Price: Free · Duration: 1 hr
Public Anyone on or off Facebook
Updates on the SBA Relief Programs, including the newest, Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) which opens application process May 3, 2021.
We will discuss the various programs available: EIDL, PPP, 2nd draw PPP, Targeted EIDL, Supplental EIDL, SVOG, RRF, cross-program availability.
Funding from the SBA programs are provided in support of businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The newest program, RRF, established with the American Resuce Plan Act
provieds funding to help restaurants and other eligible business keep their doors open. Program information for the RRF can be found at www.sba.gov/restaurants
provieds funding to help restaurants and other eligible business keep their doors open. Program information for the RRF can be found at www.sba.gov/restaurants
Topics:
Eligibility
Use of Proceeds
Eligible Amounts
Required Documentation
Cross-Program Eligibility
Application Process
Priority Groups
Use of Proceeds
Eligible Amounts
Required Documentation
Cross-Program Eligibility
Application Process
Priority Groups
Jennifer Johnston, will co-present with
Bridget Moon, Economic Development Specialist/Veterans Business Development Officer, U.S. Small Business Administration Dallas/Fort Worth District Office.
Bridget Moon, Economic Development Specialist/Veterans Business Development Officer, U.S. Small Business Administration Dallas/Fort Worth District Office.
Join the Paris SBDC for this in-person meeting on Thursday morning @ 8am, May 6tth or virtually,
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81980673518…
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81980673518…
Meeting ID: 819 8067 3518
Passcode: 039404
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,81980673518#,,,,*039404# US (Houston)
Passcode: 039404
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,81980673518#,,,,*039404# US (Houston)
Dial by your location
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Meeting ID: 819 8067 3518
Passcode: 039404
Passcode: 039404
See Less