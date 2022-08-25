Paris Sons, Daughters Of American Revolution To Meet Sunday

There will be an informational meeting for people interested in Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution at Denny’s located at 3040 NE Loop 286, Paris, Texas this Saturday at 9:00 am. Dress is casual. There will be people available to answer your questions and help you with your ancestry. Call Nancy Anderson at 903 491 5286 if you need more information. These groups are nonprofit, non-political service organizations dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.