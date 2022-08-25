Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Young Title Company Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header

Paris Sons, Daughters Of American Revolution To Meet Sunday

There will be an informational meeting for people interested in Sons of the American Revolution,  Daughters of the American Revolution  and Children of the American Revolution  at Denny’s located at 3040 NE Loop 286, Paris, Texas  this Saturday at 9:00 am. Dress is casual.  There will be people available to answer your questions and help you with your ancestry.  Call  Nancy Anderson at 903 491 5286 if you need more information. These groups are nonprofit, non-political service organizations dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     