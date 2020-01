Souper Social Saturday will be held on Saturday, January 25, from noon until 2:00 pm at the Depot Community Room, 1125 Bonham Street. Sam Bell Maxey House and the Lamar County Genealogical Society and Library are hosting. Guests are asked to bring a crockpot of their favorite sweet or savory dish, along with one written copy of that dish’s recipe. Drinks will be provided. Guests can sample any or all the dishes, after which they can vote for their favorites. A special program follows the meal.